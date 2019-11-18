US Coins
In this episode, Chris talks with Matt Dinger, co-host of The Coin Show podcast and owner of The Lost Dutchman Rare Coins in Indianapolis, about podcasting for the numismatic hobby. Jeff and Chris also discuss headlines and letters to Coin World from issues in the past.
Invasion of the Pod People: An interview with Matt Dinger of The Coin Show Podcast
- Published: Nov 18, 2019, 3 PM
In this episode, Chris talks with Matt Dinger, co-host of The Coin Show podcast and owner of The Lost Dutchman Rare Coins in Indianapolis, about podcasting for the numismatic hobby. Jeff and Chris also discuss headlines and letters to Coin World from issues in the past.
Related links:
Th Coin Show Podcast:
https://www.coinshowradio.com/
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform