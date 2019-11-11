For God's Sake: Bill Bierly, Godless Canadian coins, and church pennies
- Published: Nov 11, 2019, 2 PM
Jeff and Chris find religion on this week's Coin world Podcast as they interview Bill Bierly, author of the forthcoming book In God We Trust, which details the story of the national motto's appearance on U.S. currency. They also talk about the "Godless" coins of Canada from 1911 (and 1935), revisit an old issue of Coin World, and test the listeners' knowledge about Albany church pennies.
