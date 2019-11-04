For He is an Englishman: A conversation with Dominic Chorney
- Published: Nov 4, 2019, 5 PM
British coinage takes center stage on this week’s Coin World Podcast as Jeff and Chris interview Dominic Chorney, an expert in medieval British coins who holds the title Numismatist at Baldwin’s. They discuss Chorney’s new book “In the Money: A Guide to the Coins that Shaped Britain,” an accessible history of Britain’s coinage. The rest of the episode features Jeff and Chris’ debating about the merits of the 1935 British crown (the “Rocking Horse”) and the coins of the British Isles.
