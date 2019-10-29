Boos, Bones and Barbers: Barbers' visions of liberty, John Frost and creepy coins
- Published: Oct 29, 2019, 9 AM
In a spooky Halloween-themed episode, our hosts of horror talk about coins and medals with macabre imagery. The Lafayette dollar is also discussed. In our interview, Jeff and Chris sit down with John Frost, President of the Barber Coin Collectors Society (BCCS) to talk about his work in numismatic organizations. Their conversation covered the exceptional collection of memorabilia from the Barber family that he recently exhibited and his recently-completed collection of Seated Liberty dollars.
