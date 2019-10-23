Silver and Gold: Carson City, Comstock, and mining matters
- Published: Oct 23, 2019, 10 AM
Jeff and Chris discuss the history of the Carson City Mint, detailing the life of its first superintendent and his connection to the Virginia and Truckee railroad, and talking about the Comstock Lode. They also discuss the S.S. Republic, one of the most famous treasure shipwrecks in American history. Chris interviewed Fred Holabird, a mining geologist-turned-Americana-dealer, and their wide-ranging conversation touched on the prevalence of scientific illiteracy in the numismatic industry, antique firearms, and conservation efforts in mining.
