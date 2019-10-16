Close to Home: Wendell Wolka and the obsolete notes of Ohio and Indiana
- Published: Oct 16, 2019, 9 AM
Jeff and Chris talk to Wendell Wolka, the author of references on the obsolete banknotes of Ohio and Indiana, and talk about notes from the towns near the Coin World office in western Ohio. They also talk about their recent experiences at coin shows in England and New Hampshire, respectively.
Related Links:
https://currency.ha.com/itm/obsoletes-by-state/ohio/troy-oh-the-state-bank-of-ohio-miami-county-branch-counterfeit-5-3-1847-54-c1508-senc-2-unl-wolka-2590-21-2-2-total-/a/3529-22560.s
https://currency.ha.com/itm/obsoletes-by-state/ohio/piqua-oh-the-state-bank-of-ohio-piqua-branch-counterfeit-1-1-2-1847-62-c1106-senc-g1108a-senc-g1110a-senc/a/3529-22490.s
https://www.minneapolisfed.org/research/qr/qr3012.pdf
https://ohiohistorycentral.org/w/State_Bank_of_Ohio
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
