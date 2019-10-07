Ancients, Counterfeits and Copies

In Episode 028 of the Coin World Podcast, Jeff and Chris talk with Kerry Wetterstrom, a veteran ancient coin collector and researcher who served as editor of the Celator, a major ancient coin publication. They also parse the definition of counterfeit and restrike, and talk about 1898 restrike pesos on the 70anniversary of the establishment of the Peoples’ Republic of China.

http://www.brianrxm.com/comdir/cnsmain_mexicopesochina.htm



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

