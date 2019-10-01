US Coins
Jeff and Chris talk to Gary Herrmann, who has studied the life and work of Laura Gardin Fraser, the first woman to design a U.S. coin. They also talk about commemorative coins from America and around the world.
Coin World Podcast: Episode 027 — Many Firsts: Gary Herrmann and the coins of Laura Gardin Fraser
- Published: Oct 1, 2019, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris talk to Gary Herrmann, who has studied the life and work of Laura Gardin Fraser, the first woman to design a U.S. coin. They also talk about commemorative coins from America and around the world.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains