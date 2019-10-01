Coin World Podcast: Episode 027 — Many Firsts: Gary Herrmann and the coins of Laura Gardin Fraser
- Published: Oct 1, 2019, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris talk to Gary Herrmann, who has studied the life and work of Laura Gardin Fraser, the first woman to design a U.S. coin. They also talk about commemorative coins from America and around the world.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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