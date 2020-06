Coin World Podcast: Episode 026 — Accessible Currency: Tom Babinszki, Canadian Bullion, Jackass Notes

Jeff and Chris talk to Tom Babinszki, author of Blind Coin Collector, a blog about his experiences as a visually impaired collector. In addition to his writing, Babinszki advocates for currency accessibility and lectures on features to make currency and transactions easier for those with vision issues.For more information on Tom Babinszki, visit his website: https://blindcoincollector.com/ This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

