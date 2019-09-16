Coin World Podcast: Episode 025 — Fake It Until They Take It: Beth Deisher, 9/11 Commemoration, and coin relief

Jeff and Chris interview Beth Deisher, a former Coin World editor who has joined the fight against counterfeiting with the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation. They also discuss the numismatic and exonumic commemoration of the September 11th attacks, and discuss mint history and bas and high relief coins.



For more information on the Anti-Counterfeiting Education Foundation, visit https://acefonline.org/



