Coin World Podcast: Episode 024 — Back to School: Montessori, SS Central America, and George Corell
- Published: Sep 9, 2019, 5 PM
Jeff and Chris celebrate the start of the school year by talking about Montessori notes, Italian 500-lire notes printed between 1990 and 1997, the last such notes produced before the introduction of the euro. They also talk about the SS Central America, one of the most famous shipwreck treasures, and talk with George Corell about his research on Confederate coinage.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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