Coin World Podcast: Episode 023 — A Star is Born: Early American coins and Frank Noel
- Published: Sep 4, 2019, 10 AM
Jeff and Chris talk about pre-Federal state coinages and reflect on the gold seal silver certificates that were delivered to the Treasury Department for use with American servicepeople in North Africa 77 years ago. They also interview Frank Noel, an expert on the 1783-1786 Nova Constellatio copper tokens, styled after the famous Nova Constellatio patterns submitted to Congress by Robert Morris in 1783, which circulated in the aftermath of the American Revolution.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage: https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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