Coin World Podcast: Episode 022 — What's "Red all over?": Denominations and Dennis Tucker
- Published: Aug 26, 2019, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris interview Dennis Tucker, who, in addition to his work for Whitman Publishing serves as the numismatic representative on the Citizens' Coinage Advisory Council. They talk about the numismatic publishing industry from a variety of angles, and even share the experiences of (fictional, unbeknownst to Chris) Lincoln Vanderblatt, a 103-year-old jogger/numismatists. They also talk about the history of the penny, from the eighth century to the present,and consider the decimalization of English currency.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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