Coin World Podcast: Episode 021 — The Gold Standard: An Interview with Jeffry Frieden
- Published: Aug 20, 2019, 2 PM
Jeff and Chris sit down with Jeffry Frieden, a Professor of Government at Harvard to discuss his work on the politics of currency exchange rate policies. Dr. Frieden has analyzed various currency systems and tracked domestic political response to currencies, gauging the effect of domestic currency stability compared with global competitiveness. The interview covers wide ground, from macroeconomic insights into numismatics to the Free Silver Movement of the 1890s.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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