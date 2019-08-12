Coin World Podcast: Episode 020 — Forgotten History: Commemorative coins, silver fineness, and Ray Bows
- Published: Aug 12, 2019, 4 PM
Chris and Jeff talk with Ray Bows, an expert on gaming tokens used in NCO and other recreation clubs in Vietnam in the 1960s and '70s. He has used the tokens from slot machines to identify bases and military facilities named after fallen soldiers, in addition to compiling an extensive collection of the tokens. They also discuss U.S. commemorative coins celebrating places and events in the greater Chicago area in honor of ANA, which will be in Rosemont this week.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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