Coin World Podcast Episode 19: On Death's Door — Death Dollars, Chris Dempsey and Hobo Nickels
- Published: Aug 5, 2019, 1 PM
Jeff and a raspy Chris talk about Death Dollars, 1916/16 Buffalo Nickels, and a distinctive Sardinian/Ottoman/British medal issued during the Crimean War in this riveting installment. Jeff also talks about Hobo Nickels with Chris Dempsey, an expert on the carved folk art pieces.
