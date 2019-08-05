Coin World Podcast Episode 19: On Death's Door — Death Dollars, Chris Dempsey and Hobo Nickels
- Published: Aug 5, 2019, 1 PM
Jeff and a raspy Chris talk about Death Dollars, 1916/16 Buffalo Nickels, and a distinctive Sardinian/Ottoman/British medal issued during the Crimean War in this riveting installment. Jeff also talks about Hobo Nickels with Chris Dempsey, an expert on the carved folk art pieces.
Related link: https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/cj8li5/some_interesting_world_silver_im_adding_to_the/
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
For a transcript of this episode, click here.
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