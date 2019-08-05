US Coins

Coin World Podcast Episode 19: On Death's Door — Death Dollars, Chris Dempsey and Hobo Nickels

Jeff and a raspy Chris talk about Death Dollars, 1916/16 Buffalo Nickels, and a distinctive Sardinian/Ottoman/British medal issued during the Crimean War in this riveting installment. Jeff also talks about Hobo Nickels with Chris Dempsey, an expert on the carved folk art pieces. 

Related link: https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/cj8li5/some_interesting_world_silver_im_adding_to_the/

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

For a transcript of this episode, click here.


Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

 

Community Comments

Headlines