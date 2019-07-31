Coin World Podcast: Episode 018 — That’s Wack: Mel Wacks, Horseblankets, and the Philadelphia Mint’s cornerstone

Jeff and Chris interview Mel Wacks, the chairman of the American Israel Numismatic Association and the person responsible for the Jewish-American Hall of Fame’s medal series which has been honoring significant Jewish figures in American history since 1969. They also delve into the intricacies of changing currency in the 1920s, introducing paper currency to both the Numismatic Term of the Week and the Series of the Week segments.This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:Contact info:Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

For a transcript of this episode, click here.

