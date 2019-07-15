Coin World Podcast: Episode 016 — The Collector Mentality: Paul Gilkes, Barber Dimes, and collecting stories

Chris and Jeff explore thirty years of numismatic reporting with their colleague Paul Gilkes whose time at Coin World spans more than three decades and countless fascinating stories. They also talk about the Manila Mint and Barber Dimes, a favorite series of Paul's, and what to call the border between the face and edge of a coin.



