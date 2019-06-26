Chris and Jeff talk to Bernard Nagengast, author of the Jefferson Nickel Analyst about the history of the Jefferson nickel, his experience as a collector and researcher of the series, and that time our editor Bill Gibbs almost traded his car for the first identified 1943/2 overdate. They also talk about their summer numismatic goals and delve into the history of distinctive and historical Chinese silver crown-size series, the Junk Dollar.



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:

https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

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