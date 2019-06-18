Coin World Podcast: Episode 012 — Fly Like an Eagle: Eagles, Sacagawea, and David Schwager
- Published: Jun 18, 2019, 12 AM
Chris covers the news solo, Jeff and Chris consider the numismatic role of Cheerios, and we learn the name of the eagle that lived in the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. They also interviewed David Schwager, an expert on sample slabs, special third-party grading holders used to advertise for the certification organizations and demonstrate the services they offer.
Related Links:
Reddit: https://i.redd.it/nfjv9hsylm331.jpg
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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