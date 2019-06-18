Coin World Podcast: Episode 012 — Fly Like an Eagle: Eagles, Sacagawea, and David Schwager
- Published: Jun 18, 2019, 12 AM
Chris covers the news solo, Jeff and Chris consider the numismatic role of Cheerios, and we learn the name of the eagle that lived in the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. They also interviewed David Schwager, an expert on sample slabs, special third-party grading holders used to advertise for the certification organizations and demonstrate the services they offer.
Related Links:
Reddit: https://i.redd.it/nfjv9hsylm331.jpg
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction