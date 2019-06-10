Coin World Podcast: Episode 011 - Hits and Myths

Chris and Jeff do some numismatic myth busting, along with Andy Kimmel of Paragon Numismatics. World War II takes center stage as they explore the Canadian War Nickels and Allied military currency, as well as trying to figure out whether the Soviets snuck text onto the Roosevelt Dime in 1946.

