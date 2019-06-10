US Coins
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage: https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Coin World Podcast: Episode 011 - Hits and Myths
- Published: Jun 10, 2019, 2 AM
Chris and Jeff do some numismatic myth busting, along with Andy Kimmel of Paragon Numismatics. World War II takes center stage as they explore the Canadian War Nickels and Allied military currency, as well as trying to figure out whether the Soviets snuck text onto the Roosevelt Dime in 1946.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage: https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains