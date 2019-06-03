US Coins

Coin World Podcast: Episode 010 — Left to Our Own Devices

Chris and Jeff discuss North American numismatics is this week’s episode, reviewing news and history from the U.S. and Canada, and speculating how thirteenth and sixteenth-century Spanish coins wound up in a Canyon in Utah. They cover the usual complement of features and interview Ira Goldberg, who is assembling a massive collection of coins featuring powerful rulers on behalf of an unknown benefactor. Part of this “Tyrant Collection” will be displayed at the Long Beach coin show.
 
Related links:
The Tyrant Collection: http://thetyrantcollection.com/

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/

Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

 

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

 

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss

Community Comments

Headlines