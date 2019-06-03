Coin World Podcast: Episode 010 — Left to Our Own Devices
- Published: Jun 3, 2019, 7 AM
Chris and Jeff discuss North American numismatics is this week’s episode, reviewing news and history from the U.S. and Canada, and speculating how thirteenth and sixteenth-century Spanish coins wound up in a Canyon in Utah. They cover the usual complement of features and interview Ira Goldberg, who is assembling a massive collection of coins featuring powerful rulers on behalf of an unknown benefactor. Part of this “Tyrant Collection” will be displayed at the Long Beach coin show.
Related links:
The Tyrant Collection: http://thetyrantcollection.com/
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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