Coin World Podcast: Episode 010 — Left to Our Own Devices

Chris and Jeff discuss North American numismatics is this week’s episode, reviewing news and history from the U.S. and Canada, and speculating how thirteenth and sixteenth-century Spanish coins wound up in a Canyon in Utah. They cover the usual complement of features and interview Ira Goldberg, who is assembling a massive collection of coins featuring powerful rulers on behalf of an unknown benefactor. Part of this “Tyrant Collection” will be displayed at the Long Beach coin show.



The Tyrant Collection: http://thetyrantcollection.com/



https://www.coinworld.market/



Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

