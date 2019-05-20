US Coins
Jeff and Chris talk about efforts to redesign America’s bullion coinage, explore Switzerland’s little-known contribution to the Apollo 11, and discuss the ever-popular Winged Liberty Head Dimes, or as Jeff hates to call them, “Mercury Dimes.” They also interview Heritage’s Mark Borckardt about his many years working with coins and a colorful cast of characters whose collections he has worked with.
Coin World Podcast: Episode 008 — What a Load of Fasces
- Published: May 20, 2019, 6 AM
