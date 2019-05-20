Coin World Podcast: Episode 008 — What a Load of Fasces

Jeff and Chris talk about efforts to redesign America’s bullion coinage, explore Switzerland’s little-known contribution to the Apollo 11, and discuss the ever-popular Winged Liberty Head Dimes, or as Jeff hates to call them, “Mercury Dimes.” They also interview Heritage’s Mark Borckardt about his many years working with coins and a colorful cast of characters whose collections he has worked with.



Related Link:

https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/bn0g9x/1944s_war_nickel_pulled_while_crh_is_this_a_die/



This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com