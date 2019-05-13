Coin World Podcast Ep. 007: Counterfeit Copper and Buoying Bullion
- Published: May 13, 2019, 3 AM
Jeff and Chris talk to Jack Young, a major figure in the fight against counterfeit rare coins at the Early American Coppers (EAC) convention, dovetailing well with the top news story about the Mint’s efforts to make U.S. bullion harder to counterfeit. A shipwreck coin and a very unusual 1898 Indian Head Cent make an appearance, as do the American Legion commemorative coins… again.
