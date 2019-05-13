Coin World Podcast Ep. 007: Counterfeit Copper and Buoying Bullion

Jeff and Chris talk to Jack Young, a major figure in the fight against counterfeit rare coins at the Early American Coppers (EAC) convention, dovetailing well with the top news story about the Mint’s efforts to make U.S. bullion harder to counterfeit. A shipwreck coin and a very unusual 1898 Indian Head Cent make an appearance, as do the American Legion commemorative coins… again.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernCoinMart/status/1126653202378776578

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/bmeamq/just_got_this_1898_indian_head_cent_back_from/

Dark Side Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/508983702618769/

This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage: https://www.amosadvantage.com/



Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

