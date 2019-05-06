Coin World Podcast: Episode 006 - Tight Knit and Dedicated
- Published: May 6, 2019, 2 PM
Jeff and Chris talk about Coin World’s coverage of reverse proof Lincoln cents and platinum bullion coins and reflect on the recent Early American Coppers (EAC) convention in Coin World’s backyard, Dayton, Ohio. They also interviewed Alan Stahl, the curator of the numismatic collection at Princeton University.
Related links:
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxGq3GclyUE/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=124pi68rteead
Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/bj7d8u/1945saudi_arabia_4_pounds_gold_coin_nd_194546/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains