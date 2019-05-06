Coin World Podcast: Episode 006 - Tight Knit and Dedicated

Jeff and Chris talk about Coin World’s coverage of reverse proof Lincoln cents and platinum bullion coins and reflect on the recent Early American Coppers (EAC) convention in Coin World’s backyard, Dayton, Ohio. They also interviewed Alan Stahl, the curator of the numismatic collection at Princeton University.



