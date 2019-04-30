Coin World Podcast: Episode 005 - Notre Dame and best practices
- Published: Apr 30, 2019, 10 AM
Chris and Jeff talk about the numismatic reaction to the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral and the lead-up to the Central States Numismatic Convention. Chris sits down with Kevin Foley, the Chairman of the CSNC, at the show in Schaumburg to talk about coin shows, the ethics of coin selling, and the future of the hobby.
Related links:
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.starck.735/posts/2377530979143826
https://twitter.com/castaldimonete/status/1120639010555277312
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction