Coin World Podcast: Episode 005 - Notre Dame and best practices

Chris and Jeff talk about the numismatic reaction to the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral and the lead-up to the Central States Numismatic Convention. Chris sits down with Kevin Foley, the Chairman of the CSNC, at the show in Schaumburg to talk about coin shows, the ethics of coin selling, and the future of the hobby.

