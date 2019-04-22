Coin World Podcast: Episode 004 —It’s Fun and Colloquial

Chris and Jeff talk about the upcoming Central States Numismatic Convention, sharing their perspective and experiences with coin shows, and interview Fred Schwan, the author of a reference on military payment certificates (MPCs) that has a new edition coming out.



