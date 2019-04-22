Coin World Podcast: Episode 004 —It’s Fun and Colloquial
- Published: Apr 22, 2019, 11 AM
Chris and Jeff talk about the upcoming Central States Numismatic Convention, sharing their perspective and experiences with coin shows, and interview Fred Schwan, the author of a reference on military payment certificates (MPCs) that has a new edition coming out.
Referenced links:
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/coins/comments/bek24q/chop_mark_world_type_set_day_25_1897_philippines/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jr_coins_llc/p/BwXYPBVl33K/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=luaxiftge2m2
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:
https://www.coinworld.market/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
