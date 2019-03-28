Coin World Podcast: Episode 001

Welcome to the very first episode of the Coin World Podcast! Each week, we will bring you high-quality content you’ve come to expect from the "World’s #1 Resource for Coin and Paper Money Collectors & Investors," in an on-demand, audio format! The podcast will feature interviews with foremost experts and scholars in the field that are enriching the coin collecting community, an exploration of diverse corners of numismatics, and insights about coins, history, and the hobby itself.

In this episode, Coin World’s Associate Editor Chris Bulfinch and Senior Editor Jeff Starck introduce the Coin World Podcast, laying out the format for future episodes and discussing the motivations of people who collect coins. News coverage, in addition to featured items, trivia, and social media posts will be common to every episode, as will interviews and discussion.



Referenced links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2019/03/us-mint-reports-wrong-design-recommendations.html

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2019/03/fine-arts-commission-recommends-platinum-proof-designs.html

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2019/03/american-legion-coin-sales-off-to-slow-start.html

https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2019/03/us-mint-design-competition-for-basketball-coins.html



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss