Customers await U.S. Mint sales report update

Collectors, especially those U.S. Mint customers interested in sales totals for numismatic products, are upset that the last time product sales were updated was more than a week before the Nov. 14 release of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar.

The Mint’s website last posted cumulative sales for the report dated through Nov. 3. That report would have been posted online before the close of business Nov. 5. Sales reports are generally released every week.

The Mint hasn’t posted any updated sales figures since the beginning of November because both the Mint employee primarily responsible for tending to the report and that person’s backup recently left employment with the U.S. Mint, according to Mint spokesman Michael White Dec. 6.

“We are in the process of training a new employee to produce this report,” White said Dec. 6.

“Once the Mint has confidence the report can again be produced accurately, publishing will resume,” he said, adding that “the Mint is working on automating the report production process in order to prevent disruption of publishing in the future.”

In further communications, White indicated the Mint is continuing to reconcile the orders placed for the 30,000 Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars.

He said, “Once the Mint has finished clearing order holds and verifying inventory, the remaining units of [product number] 19XE will be put back on sale. Potential purchasers who have registered for the ‘Remind Me’ e-mail will receive notification prior to the product being re-listed.”

