CSNS's 74th convention draws 2,100

The 74th Central States Numismatic Society Convention April 24 to 27 in Schaumburg, Ill., drew attendance of more than 2,100 people.

Heritage Auction’s sale of the George Walton 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin attracted much attention at the show, as did six other seven-figure rarities selling in the various Heritage auctions.

CSNS convention chairman Kevin Foley said attendance was 922 on April 25, 656 on April 27 and 604 on April 28. An additional 227 people paid a $75 fee for an Early Bird badge that allowed early entrance to the bourse floor each day as well as during the April 24 setup.

The 263 bourse tables, exclusive of complimentary booths occupied by various clubs, represented a slight increase over 257 tables in 2012. Foley said, “The booth holder reaction was universally positive, with perhaps the best indication of dealer reaction being the fact that 171 booths were renewed and paid for in full prior to the close of the show.”

Auction results

Heritage Auctions’ floor sessions offering 6,537 lots combined of U.S. coins and paper money brought total prices realized of $54,626,796 as of April 29.

The prices realized include the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price of each lot won.

From the floor sessions of U.S. coins, of 4,307 lots offered, 4,180 were reported sold, bringing prices realized for coins to $39,641,097.

Of that total, $24,478,015 was realized for Platinum Night lots, of which 551 were sold out of 567 offered; and $4,087,743 for 159 lots offered, and sold, on behalf of the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society.

The 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin sold for $3,172,500 — $2.7 million hammer price plus buyer’s fee. In addition, three other coins topped the $1 million barrier.

Of 2,230 lots of U.S. paper money, 2,020 were reported sold, bringing prices realized for those sessions to $14,985,699. Three notes realized in excess of $1 million each.

For more information on individual lots, visit the Heritage website at www.ha.com.

Exhibit excellence

Linda Wolka captured the Leon and Hamie Hendrickson Best in Show Award for her exhibit, “Selected Medals & Coins Commemorating Martin Luther, Philipp Melanchthon and 3 Key Years of the Reformation 1517-1521-1530.”

The exhibit also won first place in the Medals category.

The John Jay Pittman Most Educational Exhibit Award was presented to Sandy Casper for “U.S. Rationing WWII.”

The Joseph and Morton Stack Award for the Best Exhibit by a First Time CSNS Exhibitor went to Jeffrey Rosinia for “Chicagoland Coin Savers.”

The People’s Choice Award was presented to Robert Russell for “Coin Jewelry, The Latest Novelty,” which also won first place in the Miscellaneous category.

The award for the best exhibit in the junior category went to Anthony Paonessa for “Wampum — America’s First Small Change.”

Other first-place exhibit award winners and their categories are:

? U.S. Coins: Thomas J. Uram, “The Historically Significant Two Cent Piece 1864-1872.”

? Foreign Coins Prior to 1500: Bruce Bartelt, “Wild and Exotic Beasts: Animals on the Silver Coins Celebrating Rome’s Millennium.”

? Foreign Coins After 1500: Dany Rothfeld, “Hubs of the Pacific Whales and Dolphins Coin Series.”

? All U.S. Paper: Wendell Wolka, “State Bank of Ohio-Draper Welsh, & Co. and American Bank Note Co. Produced Issues 1851-1864.”

? All Foreign Paper Money: Dan Freeland, “Selected Canadian Savings Certificates and Victory Loan Bonds.”

? Tokens: Thomas Havelka, “Ohio — 88 Counties, 88 Trade Tokens.”

According to Fran Lockwood, CSNS convention exhibit chair, 42 exhibitors from 10 different states and one from Canada presented 52 competitive exhibits covering 207 display cases. Twenty-six additional cases were used for noncompetitive exhibits, she said. ¦