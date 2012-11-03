CSNS solicits designs for club medal

The reverse side of the 2012 medal will be the CSNS logo, as on all previous medals.

The Central States Numismatic Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2014 with a special medal.

CSNS has marked its annual conventions with silver and bronze medals for decades.

For the 2014 medal, the society is launching a contest, open to CSNS members in good standing, for the best design. The winner gets his or her initials on the medal and a specially struck silver medal with the serial number “000.”

The obverse of the annual Central States convention medal usually honors the city where the convention is held — Schaumburg, Ill., in 2014. The 75th anniversary medal, however, will celebrate Central States’ diamond jubilee instead. The standard reverse will feature the CSNS logo.

Contest rules follow and are also on the club’s website at www.centralstates.info. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2013.

• The competition is open to all CSNS members in good standing.

• The design shall be presented on plain paper, 8.5-inch by ll-inch size, within a 4-inch to 8-inch circle.

• The subject matter’s main theme should be depicted as large as the encompassing circle will allow. Supplementary wording can then be placed in any or all remaining open areas.

• The subject may be presented as a photograph, decal or penciled art layout, supported with or without pictures. Formal art is not necessary.

• The subject matter of the design should be relevant to CSNS’s 75th anniversary.

• Do not include your initials on the design. These will be added after the judging.

• You may submit an explanation of your design.

• You may submit up to three different designs.

• If your entry is of private or commercial subject matter, written permission for use must be obtained from the appropriate authority. If permission is not granted, the design will be disqualified.

• All entries must be in the hands of the medal chairman by Jan. 31, 2013. Judging shall be by members appointed by the chairman.

• The winning design becomes the property of the Central States Numismatic Society. All others will be returned, on request.

• The Medal Committee reserves the right to modify the winning design to meet the requirements of the minting process.

• The winner will be awarded his/her prize at the 2014 CSNS awards breakfast.

Completed designs, or correspondence regarding the contest, should be sent to Medal Chairman Donald Young, 560 Marimon Ave., Harrodsburg, KY 40330. ¦