CSNS show market selective

This colorful 1962-D Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 67 by PCGS sold for an astounding $18,400 during Heritage’s auction at the CSNS convention. The coin is a common date but is conditionally rare.

The just-completed Central States Numismatic Society convention represented a busy week for the rare coin market.

The Professional Numismatists Guild’s definition of “coin doctoring” was approved April 17 at the show.

Finding a single definition for such a wide range of activities has been problematic in that there is often a fine line between acceptable conservation and unacceptable enhancement. PNG’s final three-point definition is notable for being easy to read and understand from a consumer standpoint, and it enjoyed near universal acceptance from the PNG member-dealers in attendance.

Assuming that the definition is accepted and followed by market-making dealers who create wholesale markets and sell coins to the end-consumer, it is an effective tool for combatting a widespread problem. “Doctoring” harms coin buyers, and can cause long-term and irreparable damage to the coins themselves.

For the coin market, the Central States show was consistent with the pattern of the past year: selective strength at the high end, a surplus of mid-range pre-1933 classic generic U.S. gold coins, broad-based participation in the auctions and dealers lamenting that no fresh, high-quality coins were available to purchase.

On the auction front, Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night on April 19 brought in just over $12 million. Heritage’s 2012 CSNS coin auction floor total of nearly $22.9 million was comparable to its 2011 CSNS sale total of $25.6 million.

Besides the obvious high-achievers like classic expensive Coronet Proof gold coins, continued interest was exhibited at auction for high-grade, finest-known coins from registry set collectors.

For example, a colorful 1962-D Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for an astounding $18,400. PCGS has graded just one other example in this grade and it is an example of a conditionally rare but otherwise common coin. An average Mint State example of the date typically trades at a shade above bullion value.

Another Washington quarter dollar — this one dated 1932 and also one of the two graded MS-67 at PCGS — brought $40,250. At the same auction an example graded MS-66 by PCGS with a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker realized $1,380 while an MS-65 example sold for $233.45. ¦