CSNS Readies 76th Show, April 22-25

As the Central States Numismatic Society preps for it’s 76th annual convention in Schaumburg, Illinois, Coin World will take you through the ins-and-outs of all things CSNS. The show will include a full slate of activities for dealers, collectors, and numismatists alike. We will break down each event over a series of posts that will cover everything you need to know.

This year’s installment will be held April 22 to 25 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill. The busy schedule includes a suite of auctions by Heritage, educational presentations and hundreds of dealers.

About the 300-booth bourse floor, show General Chairman Kevin Foley wrote in the CSNS quarterly publication The Centinal, “One thing that we strive for is to have a mix of dealers in our convention bourse so that our attendees can find items available for sale for less than a monthly mortgage payment, or in many instances the price of a pretty spiffy new car or a home that might be the envy of what President Theodore Roosevelt referred to as ‘malefactors of great wealth.’ ”

Foley added that CSNS works hard to make sure that its annual show is relevant, despite challenges. He notes, “Not the least of these challenges is the growth of Internet-based transactions as well as long-term wage stagnation in the traditional middle-class base of the numismatic collector market.”

A Full Schedule

While the show opens to the public on Thursday, April 23, there is an Early Bird/Professional preview that starts at 1 p.m. on April 22, with a $100 registration fee. The show, which is free to attend, opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23. Additional info can be found here.

On April 23, at 9 a.m., Women in Numismatics will feature a program by Alan Mincho, director of currency auctions at Heritage. At 10 a.m. Robert Higgins, CEO of the Argent Group LLC, will lead a presentation titled “Numismatic and Hard Assets Investment Symposium.”

Book signings throughout the show include Allan Schein, promoting his book Mexican Beauty: Belleza Mexicana; Neil Shafer, who will be signing Panic Scrip of 1893, 1907 and 1914; and Robert I. Girardi, who will be signing his books Gettysburg in Art and Artifacts and The Civil War Generals: Comrades, Peers, Rivals — In Their Own Words.

On Friday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m., Kathy McFadden and David Crenshaw, director and chief operating officer respectively for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, will provide a legislative update on state and national laws affecting the industry.

At 9 a.m., the Liberty Seated Collectors Club will meet, and the CSNS will host its membership meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 25 starts at 7:30 a.m. with the CSNS annual awards breakfast. At 8 a.m., Gary Knaus will speak on “Operation Choke Point and the Top Ten Reasons to Have an Anti-Money Laundering Program.”

At noon CSNS will host a Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic. At 1 p.m., the Chicago Coin Club will host Bob Evans, presenting on “Radiating Sun: The First United States Money Made in California — $50 Gold.”

A treasure hunt for young numismatists is scheduled between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

