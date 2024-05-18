CSNS presents awards during annual convention

Des Moines, Iowa dealer Chris Seuntjens (left) received the CSNS Medal of Merit from CSNS President Mitch Ernst at the CSNS 2024 convention.

Six numismatists were honored for their outstanding hobby work during a ceremony at the recent 2024 Central States Numismatic Society convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Q. David Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dennis Tucker who retired earlier this year from Whitman Publishing, a prominent hobby publishing company, and also just finished two four-year terms on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Des Moines, Iowa coin dealer Chris Seuntjens was awarded the CSNS Medal of Merit, and Iowa Numismatic Association President John Jackson was recipient of the first of the annual State Showcase Recognition Awards. Each year, CSNS will celebrate one of the 13 states whose clubs compose the regional organization, and the inaugural 2024 state honored was Iowa.

CSNS President Mitch Ernst presented three Sower Awards during the convention. One definition of a sower is someone who plants seeds for the future. Ernst launched the award in 2019 to begin recognizing individuals who figuratively are planting seeds to promote and build the future of numismatics.

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The 2024 Sower Award recipients are collectors Dreama Hurst of Florida and Dave Starck of Iowa, and ANACS grading service Vice President Paul DeFelice of Colorado.

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