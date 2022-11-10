CSNS partners with NNP for 2023 convention events

The Central States Numismatic Society is partnering with the Newman Numismatic Portal to expand their educational outreach.

The Central States Numismatic Society is collaborating with Washington University’s Newman Numismatic Portal in St. Louis to offer a three-day numismatic education symposium April 27 to 29, 2023, in conjunction with the CSNS Spring Convention in Schaumburg, Illinois.

CSNS officials have also announced the suspension of competitive numismatic exhibits for the 2023 convention, a pause while examining possible changes to exhibit rules to attract more exhibitors and more public attendance.

Len Augsburger, NNP project coordinator, and Lianna Spurrier, who produces the NNP Symposium on behalf of the NNP, are scheduled to host and livestream six presentations per day during the 2023 CSNS convention, according to CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

Some sessions may feature material previously shared in an exhibit format, and the Newman Portal invites all potential speakers or exhibitors to email NNPCurator@wustl.edu for further information.

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“On behalf of the CSNS Board, we appreciate your understanding as we try to align our convention education programming with our overall convention goals of being bigger, better, safer and friendlier,” said Ernst.

The Newman Numismatic Portal — funded by the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society — is dedicated to becoming the most comprehensive online resource for numismatic research and reference material, with a particular emphasis on American coinage and currency.

Introduced in 2016, the NNP website site, https://nnp.wustl.edu/, now includes more than 50,000 documents, representing 5 million pages of scanned and electronically acquired content.

The NNP Symposium hosted its inaugural event in 2020, followed by four additional events in 2021 and 2022.

While all previous events have been entirely virtual, the partnership with CSNS will enable them to reach a new audience and expand the outreach of the NNP Symposium, and the NNP as a whole.

More information about past symposia can be found at nnpsymposium.org, and further information about the CSNS partnership will be available in December.

Exhibit suspension

Ernst explains CSNS officials will be examining all details associated with competitive exhibits.

“In my discussions with collectors and show managers, I hear a strong desire to modernize exhibiting,” according to Ernst. “However, there is disagreement in the numismatic community about competitive awards with some calling for changes in the exhibition rules and others who want to continue with rules that have been in place for decades. “We have the opportunity now to do something different and do it right.”

Ernst continued, “This reassessment of our exhibit area is part of the ongoing decisions, changes, and evaluation we are making to keep CSNS on an upward trajectory. We are committed to do the best we can in everything we do. It is important to know that every decision we make at CSNS will always be in what we believe is the best long-term interest of Central States and all its members; not necessarily what is best for a particular member, dealer, or club, but what is in the best long-term interest of the Central States Numismatic Society.”

CSNS convention manager Larry Shepherd emphasizes, “What worked in the 1970s doesn’t work today and hasn’t for decades.”

He added: “We must consider the changing behaviors and desires of collectors and the abundant amount of available numismatic education on the internet that wasn’t an option 50 years ago. Our one-year sabbatical on competitive exhibits will give us time to explore changes or alternatives that might deliver a greater return.”

Ernst concluded, “The motto of the Central States Numismatic Society is Building Collector Community, and evaluation of our exhibit area to determine what changes need to be made to align with those goals, and the NNP Symposium, are examples of innovative planning to bring numismatic education to a wider audience.”

The CSNS 2023 convention will be conducted at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in Schaumburg, Illinois, west of Chicago.

The 2023 Professional Numismatists Guild Day will be held there on April 26.

Information about the convention, including information about discount rates for transportation and hotel accommodations, will be available on the CSNS website, CSNS.org.

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