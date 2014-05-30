CSNS offers token for 2015 convention
- Published: May 30, 2014, 4 AM
The Central States Numismatic Society is offering collectors an inexpensive store card promoting the organization's 76th anniversary convention, in 2015.
The advertising token bears on one side a Liberty portrait modeled after that found on the 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent. The other side features inscriptions promoting the April 22 to 25, 2015, convention in Schaumburg, Ill.
The token was struck by the Patrick Mint and is limited to an edition of 1,000 pieces. The token is made of pure copper and weighs a half-ounce.
The tokens are priced at $3 postpaid, with a limit of five pieces per order. Orders should be directed to Kevin Foley, CSNS Convention Chairman, 131 W. Layton Ave., Suite 212, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Checks should be made payable to CSNS. Visit the society online at its website.
