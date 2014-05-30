CSNS offers token for 2015 convention

The Central States Numismatic Society is offering an advertising token or store card promoting its 76th anniversary convention in Schaumburg, Ill., in April 2015. The token is available for purchase.

The advertising token bears on one side a Liberty portrait modeled after that found on the 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent. The other side features inscriptions promoting the April 22 to 25, 2015, convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

The token was struck by the Patrick Mint and is limited to an edition of 1,000 pieces. The token is made of pure copper and weighs a half-ounce.

The tokens are priced at $3 postpaid, with a limit of five pieces per order. Orders should be directed to Kevin Foley, CSNS Convention Chairman, 131 W. Layton Ave., Suite 212, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Checks should be made payable to CSNS. Visit the society online at its website.