CSNS hires Cindy Wibker for position as show manager
- Published: Aug 31, 2023, 10 AM
Retired Florida United Numismatists convention coordinator Cindy Wibker is hired by the Central States Numismatic Society board of directors for a three-year transition period as CSNS convention manager until a permanent manager is found.
Wibker stepped down earlier this year from FUN after 30 years as the organization’s convention coordinator.
“... Cindy assisted at our 2023 convention this past spring and now has agreed to be the CSNS convention manager for a three-year transition period,” said Mitch Ernst, CSNS president.
“She is one of the most respected people in the hobby, and the CSNS Board of Directors members are delighted Cindy is taking on these important responsibilities for our expanded annual show.”
Ernst further explained, “In this first year, she’ll be establishing an operational model for the show, training a replacement during the second year, and advising and guiding a new convention manager during the third year. We are all looking forward to years of great shows for collectors, dealers, and the public as one of the leading coin and currency collecting events in the United States.”
Wibker said, “I appreciate the many positive, innovative changes made by former convention manager Larry Shepherd and I want to keep the show moving forward. I believe in the mission of the Central States club, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the CSNS board and volunteers last April.”
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