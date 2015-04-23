Platinum Night: Heritage's Mike Sadler previews a few highlights

The Heritage Auctions Platinum Night auction at the 2015 Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, Ill., takes place April 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Heritage Consignment Director and Auctioneer Mike Sadler took a few minutes Thursday to discuss a few highlights.

He talks first about a PR-64 1802 Draped Bust silver dollar that has a current bid of $220,000. Saddler continues with a preview of a PR-67 1880 Coiled Hair Stella $4 gold coin that already has a current bid of $1.3 million, and he finishes with a preview of an MS-65 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar that has a current bid of $260,000.