CSNS educational seminar set for Sept. 17

The Central States Numismatic Society will offer a speakers’ lineup for its fall educational seminar.

Scheduled for Sept. 17, at the Lenexa, Kan., site of Lyn Knight Auctions, the seminar is open to CSNS members and nonmembers.

Bob Campbell, former American Numismatic Association president and current dealer in Salt Lake City, will discuss “How to Detect Artificial Toning on Coins” and “The Art of Making a Rare Coin Deal.”

Peter Huntoon, an expert on national bank notes, will present “Spectacular Kansas National Banknotes and the Great Stories That Go With Them.”

“The Plague of Modern Chinese Coin Counterfeiting” is the focus of the presentation from Greg DuBay, an authority who has studied counterfeit coins originating in China.

Registration is $10 for CSNS members, and $20 for nonmembers (with that fee including a one-year membership).

In addition to the speakers, the seminar includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

To register, write to Ray Lockwood, CSNS education director, at 2075 E. Bocock Road, Marion, IN 46952, direct email to him at sunrayofmarion@aol.com or telephone him at (765) 664-6520.

For more information about the CSNS, visit its website at www.centralstates.info. ¦