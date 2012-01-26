CSNS candidates featured in Winter 2011-2012 Centinel

Candidates for society president, vice president and governors are presented in the Winter 2011-2012 edition of The Centinel, the official publication of the Central States Numismatic Society.

Appearing on the ballot for CSNS president is James Moores. For vice president, candidates are Bruce Perdue and Joseph LeBlanc. Candidates for governor are Ray Lockwood, Paul Padget, Patricia A. Finner, Donald Young, Jack Huggins, David Heinrich, Edward Arrich, Greg Allen, Karen Jach, Randy Miller, Bill Kamb, Bill Brandimore, Mitch Ernst, Brett Irick, James Cain, Andrew Parks and John Chirco.

The issue also includes statements from each of the candidates for office. Ballots for voting will be mailed to CSNS members in early February.

Other topics featured in The Centinel include a feature on the SS Wisconsin, a ship that sank during a storm on Lake Michigan on Oct. 29, 1929, the same day as the Wall Street Crash; an article in remembrance of CSNS member Mark Petty, who died at the age of 21 on Sept. 3; a story about the quarter dollar release conducted at the Vicksburg National Military Park, Aug. 30; and other club news and features.

For CSNS membership information, contact Jerry Lebo, secretary-treasurer, at P.O. Box 841, Logansport, IN 46947. His telephone number is 574-753-2489. Fax Lebo at 574-753-4379 or email him at jclebo@frontier.com. ¦