CSNS cancels 2021 Illinois convention due to state restrictions

For the second straight year, ongoing health concerns and government guidelines force the Central States Numismatic Society to cancel its convention.

Due to ongoing concern for the health of society members and booth holders, along with prohibitive Illinois state regulations, the Central States Numismatic Society Board of Governors has voted to cancel the 2021 convention, previously scheduled for April 21 to 24. The decision marks the second year the event was canceled.

The Professional Numismatists Guild’s previously announced PNG Day, which was scheduled for April 21 in conjunction with the convention, is also canceled. Details about future PNG Days will be announced later.

“From the moment of the cancellation of our 2020 event, the CSNS Board and our management prioritized what was going to be necessary to ensure the health and safety of our attendees as well as the viability of the event as we prepared for our 2021 convention,” said Central States President Mitch Ernst.

“We do not have sufficient assurance that traveling and attending a large event can be done yet with adequate safety, or even allowed,” he said, adding, “We are as disappointed as anyone because we know what our convention means to the numismatic community.”

Convention manager Larry Shepherd said, “We really had no choice. Illinois has limited gatherings to no more than 50 people for months, regardless the size of the space. It’s not a matter of protocols or spreading out. They have set a limit per event that’s fixed, whether we use 1,000 sq. ft. or 100,000.

“We were really hopeful through January, but after initial signals the state would adjust guidelines upward by mid-February, the state kicked the can down the road until March,” Shepherd said. “It’s not fair for us to keep our members and dealers waiting until a month before the convention to get a clear answer. Wishing and hoping and all the preparation in the world can’t overcome a state roadblock,” he said.

Dealers who rolled a table over from last year, or who purchased a new table for 2021, will be contacted shortly with options for rollover or refund. Attendees who have already booked rooms with the host hotel should contact the hotel directly, at 847-303-4100.

The 2022 convention is scheduled for April 27 to 30, again at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois. Shepherd said preliminary plans call for the show to expand next year, to include special events for PNG dealers and PCDA members.

