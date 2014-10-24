CSNS awards writing grants to six authors

The Central States Numismatic Society has awarded grants totaling $20,000 to six numismatic authors to research and publish information on topics ranging from elongated coins to early half dollars.



This year’s grants of $3,333.33 each were awarded to:

Donald H. Dool: For two books on the medals of South American liberator Jose de San Martin.

The first book will be an update of Humberto Burzio and B.J. Otamendi’s 1950 catalog of San Martin medals, Numismatica Sanmartiniana. The second book will cover monuments featured on many of the medals. He plans to publish both books in the United States and Argentina using on-demand publishing.



Peter Huntoon: For a series of articles on the science behind the presentation of bank titles on national bank notes. Huntoon plans to research the subject at the National Archives and National Numismatic Collection, write a computer program to “discern systematic patterns based on the syntax of the titles” and publish his findings in Paper Money, the journal of the Society of Paper Money Collectors.



David E. Schenkman: For a 500-page update of his 1980 book, Virginia Tokens. The update, sponsored by the Virginia Numismatic Association, will cover more than 2,000 different merchants from more than 700 Virginia locales. He plans to release the book at the 57th Virginia Numismatic Association Convention & Coin Show next September.



Nancy Wooten: Wooten, president of The Elongated Collectors, is working on an update of Lee Martin and Dottie Dow’s 1981 guide, Yesterday’s Elongateds. TEC has reprinted the book two times in recent years, but no updates have ever been made, according to Wooten’s proposal. The group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2016, plans to release the book at the American Numismatic Association 2016 World’s Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif.



Steve M. Tompkins: For the first volume of a projected four-volume set covering half dollars issued from 1794 to 1836. The first volume will cover coins issued from 1794 to 1807.



He plans to complete the book early in 2015 and release it at the 2015 ANA World’s Fair of Money.



Harry Waterson: For an 800-page catalog of the medals of Hungarian medalist Julio Kilenyi, who died in 1959. Waterson plans to publish the book on Dec. 17, 2015, the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Hungarian born Kilenyi in Hoboken, New Jersey.



CSNS Education Director Ray Lockwood, who oversees the authors grant program, said, “This four-year old program has proven to be one of the most successful education programs ever undertaken by CSNS.” To date, it has provided grants to 21 authors and researchers.



Authors and researchers interested in applying for 2015 grants may email Lockwood.