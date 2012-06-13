CSNA to hold Coin Collectors' Retreat

The California State Numismatic Association will be conducting its 13th annual Northern California Educational Symposium “Coin Collectors’ Retreat,” Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The event is being hosted by the Vallejo Numismatic Society.

Registration for the retreat begins at 9:00 a.m., with presentations beginning at 10:00 a.m., with two morning sessions and two afternoon sessions on the schedule. There is no admission fee.

This year’s theme is “Coins and History Make Fun.” Presenters and their programs are Kurt Nystrom, “Old San Francisco Mint: Past, Present, and Future”; Lloyd G. Chan, “Ancients Can Be Fun”; Larry E. Benson, “The Color of Money”; and Dr. Robert J. Chandler, “Tales of Gold and Gold as Tales.”

Along with the presentations, displays and door prizes will be available. The CSNA Library, housed inside the museum, will be open and available to those attending the symposium.

Sponsors for this event include the CSNA, the Northern California Numismatic Association, the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, James H. Laird of Alamo, Calif., and Michael S. Turrini, past CSNA president.

While no lunch service is arranged inside the museum this year, several eateries are within walking distance.

For more information, write to the Vallejo Numismatic Society, P.O. Box 4281, Vallejo, CA 95690-0428, telephone a society representative at 707-246-6327 or email the representative at EMPERORI@juno.com. ¦