CSNA Educational Symposium set for March 31

The California State Numismatic Association will conduct its 44th Annual Educational Symposium March 31 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel, located at 12825 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604.

The symposium will be held in the Vista Room from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Scheduled speakers and their respective topics this year are as follows:

• Fred Weinberg: “Mint Error Coins — A 50-Year Perspective.”

• Ira Goldberg: “Money of the World and the Stories Behind Them.”

• Garrett Burke: “Quarterama — Ideas and Designs of America’s State Quarters.”

• Jim Wells: “The War of 1812 — The Notables, The Naives, The Numismatics.”

This free event is open to the public with plenty of parking at the facility for all those attending, according to the symposium sponsor.

For more information, visit the CSNA website at www.Calcoin.org or email CSNA education director Phil Iverson at phil_iversen@yahoo.com. ¦