US Coins
COVID collectibles: challenge coins, bullion bars, Bryan dollars
- Published: May 19, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris discuss the emerging exonumic material that takes the COVID-19 pandemic as its theme, and connect the material to Bryan dollars from the 1890s. They also take a look at an edition of Coin World published in 1970.
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
