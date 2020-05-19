COVID collectibles: challenge coins, bullion bars, Bryan dollars
- Published: May 19, 2020, 11 AM
Jeff and Chris discuss the emerging exonumic material that takes the COVID-19 pandemic as its theme, and connect the material to Bryan dollars from the 1890s. They also take a look at an edition of Coin World published in 1970.
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Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Start your 30-Day FREE trial of Coin World's Digital Edition at coinworld.com/30DayTrial
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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