COVID collectibles: challenge coins, bullion bars, Bryan dollars

Jeff and Chris discuss the emerging exonumic material that takes the COVID-19 pandemic as its theme, and connect the material to Bryan dollars from the 1890s. They also take a look at an edition of Coin World published in 1970.Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

