The week's top post on CoinWorld.com took a look at this fake Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Where businesses are rejecting traditional currency: As much as cash remains an essential part of daily life in countries such as Germany and Switzerland, the exact opposite may be true not far from those borders.

4. Recently salvaged shipwreck gold from 1715 Plate Fleet reaches market: The coins are worth an estimat­ed $1 million or more, according to John Albanese, who brokered the deal between the salvors and the firms now selling the coins.

3. 2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar release date announced by U.S. Mint: The gold half dollar will be the third coin issued in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of their 1916 introduction in .900 fine silver.

2. Concerned about the authenticity of precious metals bars you may own?: The first report of a counterfeit PAMP Suisse 1-ounce platinum bar in fake packaging comes from a bullion dealer in southwest Ohio.

1. So you think that American Eagle silver dollar from the flea market is a bargain?: Manufacturers of counterfeit Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollars, however, seem to be unaware of a pretty important detail.

