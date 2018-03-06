Liberty has a bit of a double chin on this 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793 large cent graded MS-61 brown that sold for $47,000 on February 18.

Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers had something for everyone at its Feb. 18 to 21 Pre-Long Beach Auction at its offices in Los Angeles. The Goldberg auctions always present a wide range of early American copper coins and this sale was no exception, with a strong group of large cents and half cents. The Green Tree Collection of early half cents was a standout, led by a 1793 Liberty Cap, Left half cent graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $34,075.



This early large cent from the Pre-Long Beach Auction showcases some of the challenges and opportunities in this collecting area.

Exploring the source of a valuable hoard from the American Gold Rush era reveals almost endless possibilities. Also in this issue, what is a ‘full torch’ designation as it relates to coins?