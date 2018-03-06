$47,000 1794 Liberty Cap cent in Goldberg sale
- Published: Mar 6, 2018, 7 AM
Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers had something for everyone at its Feb. 18 to 21 Pre-Long Beach Auction at its offices in Los Angeles. The Goldberg auctions always present a wide range of early American copper coins and this sale was no exception, with a strong group of large cents and half cents. The Green Tree Collection of early half cents was a standout, led by a 1793 Liberty Cap, Left half cent graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $34,075.
This early large cent from the Pre-Long Beach Auction showcases some of the challenges and opportunities in this collecting area.
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