Copper disme headlines Heritage ANA sale

Heritage Auctions’ Oct. 18 and 19 sale in Dallas of U.S. coins realized $587,500 for this 1792 Flowing Hair, Reeded Edge copper disme, certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as grading Proof 62 brown.

A 1792 Flowing Hair, Reeded Edge copper disme that once belonged to U.S. coin pattern researcher J. Hewitt Judd realized $587,500 in Heritage Auctions’ Oct. 18 and 19 sale in Dallas.

The sale of more than 3,000 lots of U.S. coins, held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show, generated total prices realized of $21,232,981.69, with 93.85 percent of the lots selling.

The prices realized include the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee added to the closing price of each lot sold.

The attendance figure for the Dallas convention was 2,973, though the ANA changed how it counted attendees to the show.

“Beginning with this show, we started counting visitors at admissions once for every day they attended the show,” said RyAnne Scott, ANA marketing, advertising and communications manager. “Previously, we counted unique visitors.”

Explaining the rationale behind the system used at the Dallas show, Scott said, “For instance, if an ANA member attends for two days, they are counted as such. We feel this presents a more accurate count of daily traffic and attendance.”

In contrast, the first fall National Money Show, held in October 2011 in Pittsburgh, drew 3,224 unique visitors. The spring 2012 National Money Show in Denver brought total attendance of unique visitors, with dealers counted once, of 2,745 during the three-day convention. Total attendance for the March 17 to 19, 2011, National Money Show in Sacramento, Calif., reached 4,600, and the total attendance for the March 25 to 27, 2010, National Money Show in Fort Worth, Texas, reached 5,480.

Auction highlights

The 1792 disme pattern, cataloged as Judd 10 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd and edited by Q. David Bowers, is certified Proof 62 brown by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The coin last appeared in Heritage’s July 31, 2009, sale, where it realized $690,000, which included a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

Among the other U.S. coin highlights of Heritage’s Oct. 18 and 19 auction in Dallas were a 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars cent; a 1794 Flowing Hair half dime; a Proof 1838 Seated Liberty, No Drapery dime; an 1839-O Seated Liberty, No Drapery, Large O dime; an 1802 Draped Bust dollar; a Proof 1877 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle; and a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle.

The 1793 Flowing Hair, Vine and Bars, Wreath cent, cataloged as Sheldon 6 in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon, graded Specimen 66 brown by NGC, realized $329,000.

The coin was once used by numismatist J.N.T. Levick for his photographic plate of 1793 cents published in an 1869 issue of the American Journal of Numismatics.

The 1802 Draped Bust dollar, one of just four examples known, brought $411,250. The coin, cataloged as Bowers-Borckardt 302 in Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt, is certified Proof 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The coin was owned at different times by a number of numismatic luminaries, including Chicago beer baron Virgil Brand, Ambassador R. Henry and Mrs. Emery May Norweb, Capt. John W. Haseltine and H.O. Granberg.

The 1794 Flowing Hair half dime, cataloged as Logan-McCloskey 3 in Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey, certified PCGS Specimen 67, sold for $367,775.

The coin is the finest known certified 1794 Flowing Hair half dime Specimen strike and the only one certified by PCGS. NGC has certified four submissions — two Specimen 64 examples, one Specimen 65 piece and one Specimen 66 coin.

The 1838 Seated Liberty, No Drapery dime, one of possibly just two examples extant, and certified Proof 67 Cameo by NGC, sold for $164,500. The coin last sold in a Jan. 10, 2008, Heritage auction for $161,000.

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim double eagle, certified NGC Mint State 67?, sold for $111,625.

The 1877 Coronet quarter eagle, certified Proof 68 Ultra Cameo by NGC and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., is one of just 20 of the 1877 quarter eagles struck in Proof at the Philadelphia Mint. It sold for $94,000.

The 1839-O Seated Liberty, No Drapery, Large O dime, cataloged as Fortin 106 at www.seateddimevarieties.com/, is certified Specimen 65 by NGC. Considered an early die state of what is referred to as the “Shattered Cobweb” Reverse, it sold for $52,875. It last sold in an Oct. 23, 2008, Heritage auction for $74,750.

For more details about the October sale, visit Heritage Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500. ¦