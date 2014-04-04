Coolidge dollar products available April 10

The United States Mint will open sales for product options with Presidential dollars honoring Calvin Coolidge on April 10 at noon Eastern Time.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 1-800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

Available product options and their prices are as follows:

? 25-coin roll – Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint, $32.95 per roll.

? 100-coin bag – Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint, $111.95 per bag.

? 250-coin box – Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint, $275.95 per box.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

No household order limits are imposed for these products. Customer demand will determine the number of coins minted.

All product options contain circulation quality coins that have never been placed into circulation, from the bureau’s facilities at Philadelphia or Denver. The packaging displays the name of the president, the Mint of origin (P or D), and the face value of the contents.