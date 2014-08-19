Cook Islands showcases Grand Canyon in silver, marble

A new Proof silver $5 coin for Cook Islands showcases the American geographical marvel that is the Grand Canyon.

What was carved out by water is now featured in metal and marble.

The Grand Canyon in Arizona is the topic of a new 2014 silver $5 coin for the Cook Islands, issued through the private firm Coin Invest Trust and struck by a private mint.

The Proof .925 fine silver coin shows a panoramic view of the canyon whose depths were carved over time by the Colorado River.

The canyon’s deepest part measures 1,600 meters deep, and its width ranges between 6 and 30 kilometers wide; its scenery draws some 5 million visitors annually.

A view of the canyon in color, with a marble inlay representing the rock face below the scene, appears on the reverse, with a California condor soaring above. The inscription SPECTACULAR LANDSCAPES, complete with the series logo, indicates a new series begins with the Grand Canyon coin.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II (the official head of state of the Cook Islands) appears on the obverse.

Further landscape coins are planned but themes are not announced.

The coin weighs 20 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and is limited to a mintage of 2,000 pieces.

American distributor Coin & Currency Institute offers the coin for $85.

To order the coin, telephone the firm toll free at 800-421-1866 or visit its website.